You can't afford SaaS chaos.
Blissfully automatically detects all the SaaS products across your entire company, helping improve security, save money, and simplify management. Get an instant SaaS usage report, for free.
If you don't see us on the homepage, just search for "Blissfully" or "SaaS Tracking"
We help hundreds of companies manage thousands of SaaS products
SaaS Explosion = SaaS Chaos
The average SMB pays for 20+ SaaS subscriptions, and uses 30+ free SaaS products. Those numbers are doubling annually. This inevitably leads to Dark SaaS, unknown or unsanctioned products that create security risks and financial waste. Blissfully helps manage this SaaS chaos.
Instantly identify and track all your SaaS products
All Your SaaS Subscriptions
An always up to date list of the SaaS subscriptions across your company, including important meta information like billing owner and renewal cycle.
Trends and Reporting
View full spending and adoption trends for your whole organization, including details by department and products.
Vendor Management
See full vendor transaction history, get PDFs of all historical invoices and receipts, and get relevant vendor meta information.
Automatically improve security and optimize spending
Insights and Alerts
Proactive alerts and notifications, including weekly and monthly summaries, new product alerts, upcoming renewal reminders and more.
Security Monitoring
Easily audit what permissions users in your organization are giving to which applications, and get updates on all new additions.
Employee On and Off-Boarding
Manage employee access to your required SaaS products by department, and consolidate licenses.
I saved $10,000 at least a year on SaaS subscriptions we weren't using with Blissfully. So happy they exist!
Install in minutes and get an initial report in 60 seconds
Install G Suite App
Get started by installing our Blissfully G Suite Marketplace app for free. A Google Domain admin needs to complete this step.
Launch Dashboard
Once installed, launch the Blissfully app and your SaaS dashboard will populate in less than a minute.
Connect Accounting Software
Complete the picture by connecting your accounting software and inviting teammates.
Blissfully takes security and privacy seriously
We fully encrypt all data in transit and at rest, use world class cloud infrastructure, conduct regular penetration testing, and have secure internal processes validated by third parties. Learn more about our security.